Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.15% of Novavax worth $10,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at $1,438,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Novavax by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 154,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,206,000 after purchasing an additional 26,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at $4,021,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

NVAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Novavax from $207.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.69.

Shares of NVAX opened at $237.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.50 and a beta of 2.01. Novavax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $331.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.69 and its 200-day moving average is $161.28.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $279.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.44 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3072.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novavax news, Director Gary C. Evans sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $5,174,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,099 shares in the company, valued at $3,822,689.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Mcmanus, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.78, for a total transaction of $883,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,201.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,626 shares of company stock worth $15,604,400 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

