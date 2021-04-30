Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 805,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,459 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.77% of BrightView worth $12,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BV. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BrightView by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,099,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,626,000 after purchasing an additional 18,392 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,151,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,406,000 after acquiring an additional 13,219 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BrightView by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 19,280 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BrightView in the fourth quarter valued at $570,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in BrightView by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 25,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BV opened at $18.74 on Friday. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -46.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.13 million. BrightView had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. BrightView’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of BrightView in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

