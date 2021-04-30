Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.17% of Acceleron Pharma worth $13,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XLRN opened at $125.46 on Friday. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.32 and a 1 year high of $146.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.44 and a beta of 0.59.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $25.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.68 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 7,500 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total transaction of $894,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,257.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.73, for a total transaction of $1,407,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,262,344.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,648,150. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XLRN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.80.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

