Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $10.88 Million Stake in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 494,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,859 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.30% of Hanger worth $10,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hanger in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Hanger in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Hanger by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Hanger during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanger in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HNGR opened at $24.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.06. Hanger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.13 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.99 million, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 2.52.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.41. Hanger had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 237.97%. The company had revenue of $277.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.92 million. Equities research analysts predict that Hanger, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HNGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanger from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In other Hanger news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $348,300.00. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hanger Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

