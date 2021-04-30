Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $11.13 Million Stock Position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,017 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.58% of Heron Therapeutics worth $11,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $681,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX opened at $17.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.73. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $22.40.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.18% and a negative return on equity of 65.06%. The business had revenue of $20.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

