Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $11.36 Million Stock Holdings in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 755,920 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,670 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.12% of Bel Fuse worth $11,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BELFB. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 267.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Bel Fuse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

BELFB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Bel Fuse from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of BELFB stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.68 million, a P/E ratio of 68.04 and a beta of 1.49. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.97 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $116.13 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

