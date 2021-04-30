Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $11.46 Million Stock Holdings in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 863,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,922 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.49% of Eldorado Gold worth $11,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EGO. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 50.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Eldorado Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet lowered Eldorado Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America cut Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Eldorado Gold from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.95.

NYSE EGO opened at $10.81 on Friday. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average of $12.25. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 18.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.