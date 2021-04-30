Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $11.58 Million Stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 705,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,028 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $11,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at about $668,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 92,797 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter worth about $1,890,000. Finally, Deep Basin Capital LP raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 890,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,626,000 after purchasing an additional 38,112 shares during the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $21.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.52.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $11.75 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. Research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.95%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

