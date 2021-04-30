Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $11.67 Million Stock Position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.11% of Anaplan worth $11,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLAN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 1,912.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,020,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721,157 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in Anaplan by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,913,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,175,000 after buying an additional 799,992 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Anaplan by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,396,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,218,000 after acquiring an additional 589,610 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 320.7% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 631,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,387,000 after purchasing an additional 481,547 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Anaplan by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,331,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,690,000 after buying an additional 456,145 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $3,640,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,310,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,027,295.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $1,712,137.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,750.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,494 shares of company stock valued at $12,375,400 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLAN shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Anaplan from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.68.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN opened at $59.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of -55.52 and a beta of 2.05. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.49 and a 52 week high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $122.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.05 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

