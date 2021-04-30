Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $11.75 Million Position in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,420 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,039 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.22% of The First Bancorp worth $11,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in The First Bancorp by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of The First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Excalibur Management Corp bought a new position in shares of The First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of The First Bancorp by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. 33.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FNLC opened at $28.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.09. The First Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $30.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th.

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

