Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $11.89 Million Stock Position in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,164,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,216 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.32% of Big 5 Sporting Goods worth $11,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. 33.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Barry Emerson sold 18,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven G. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,658 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,895. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGFV opened at $18.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $408.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 2.57. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average of $12.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $290.58 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.34%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

