Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $11.89 Million Stock Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,172 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Five9 worth $11,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 687.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on FIVN. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Five9 from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.06.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $174.26 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $201.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.94. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of -328.79 and a beta of 0.53.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.11, for a total transaction of $634,331.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,274,913.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total value of $981,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,248,698.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,481 shares of company stock valued at $13,549,594 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

