Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $11.99 Million Stake in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 620,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,639 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.72% of HomeTrust Bancshares worth $11,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the first quarter worth $116,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 170,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. 59.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $628,750.00. Also, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 3,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $86,674.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,195.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

HTBI stock opened at $26.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $447.04 million, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.00. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $27.20.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 12.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

