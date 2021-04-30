Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $12.16 Million Stock Position in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 912,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,876 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 8.24% of Olympic Steel worth $12,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Olympic Steel by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 21,193 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 264.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZEUS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Olympic Steel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of Olympic Steel stock opened at $29.22 on Friday. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.87 and a 12-month high of $32.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.30 and its 200-day moving average is $18.22. The stock has a market cap of $323.61 million, a P/E ratio of -54.11 and a beta of 1.56.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $331.55 million during the quarter. Olympic Steel had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

