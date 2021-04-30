Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $12.35 Million Position in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,639,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 140,473 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.21% of Daktronics worth $12,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Daktronics by 283.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Daktronics during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Daktronics alerts:

NASDAQ:DAKT opened at $6.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $387.80 million, a PE ratio of -123.60 and a beta of 0.68. Daktronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $7.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.23.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor LED video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.