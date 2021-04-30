Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $13.04 Million Position in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 532,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.31% of MidWestOne Financial Group worth $13,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOFG. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,432,000. 56.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $31.37 on Friday. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $501.32 million, a P/E ratio of 149.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.51.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.54. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MOFG. TheStreet raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $57,520.00. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

