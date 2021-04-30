Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $13.08 Million Stock Position in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,409,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,286 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.13% of Cornerstone Building Brands worth $13,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

CNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen downgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Cornerstone Building Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.23. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.26.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathleen J. Affeldt sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $287,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,515 shares in the company, valued at $891,991.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 4,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $45,177,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,385,475 shares of company stock worth $58,881,833. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

