Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,216,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,742 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.34% of Quotient Technology worth $11,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,409,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,367,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,883,000 after buying an additional 473,735 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,968,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,219,000 after buying an additional 269,380 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 8,755,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,477,000 after acquiring an additional 236,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quotient Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,928,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Quotient Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Quotient Technology from $7.60 to $7.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quotient Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quotient Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.56.

QUOT stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $17.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -30.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.23). Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $142.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.91 million. On average, research analysts predict that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quotient Technology news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $80,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,672,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,206,132.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $122,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,517,239 shares in the company, valued at $43,086,177.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $361,400 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Profile

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

