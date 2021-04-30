Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 621,503 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,886 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.69% of CNB Financial worth $13,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CNB Financial by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in CNB Financial by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CNB Financial by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in CNB Financial in the third quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CNB Financial by 18.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $25.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.14. CNB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $26.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $427.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.96.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. CNB Financial had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

