Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,120 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.88% of Century Bancorp worth $12,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNBKA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Century Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Century Bancorp by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Century Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Century Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.68 per share, with a total value of $45,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 863,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,267,268.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.90 per share, for a total transaction of $27,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 862,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,227,357.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,029 shares of company stock worth $473,834 over the last ninety days. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNBKA opened at $114.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.86 and its 200 day moving average is $85.36. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.99 and a 1 year high of $121.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.92 million, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

Century Bancorp Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

