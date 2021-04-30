Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,240,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 117,047 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of Vedanta worth $10,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEDL. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Vedanta during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vedanta by 249.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,316,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,555,000 after buying an additional 939,228 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vedanta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $592,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 97,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 12,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vedanta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEDL opened at $14.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.43 and its 200 day moving average is $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.97. Vedanta Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $14.13.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter. Vedanta had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a positive return on equity of 9.98%.

Vedanta Company Profile

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, extracts, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

