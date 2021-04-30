Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,926,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 149,060 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.12% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt worth $13,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 111,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 11,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 272.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMHC opened at $9.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.88. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $9.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.15). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 48.80% and a negative return on equity of 89.65%. The business had revenue of $203.56 million for the quarter.

In other Houghton Mifflin Harcourt news, CFO Joseph Patrick Jr. Abbott sold 31,337 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $195,542.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,273.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alejandro Reyes sold 6,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $39,979.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,499.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 214,272 shares of company stock worth $1,368,938. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

