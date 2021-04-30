Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 118,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,214 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.34% of ShockWave Medical worth $12,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,480,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,306,000 after buying an additional 150,031 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,397,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,686,000 after purchasing an additional 124,830 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,874,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,380,000 after purchasing an additional 10,797 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,515,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,226,000 after purchasing an additional 53,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 779,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,803,000 after purchasing an additional 305,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical stock opened at $162.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a current ratio of 12.21. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.16 and a 1 year high of $169.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.46 and a beta of 1.26.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.05). ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 108.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. The firm had revenue of $22.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.36 million. Equities analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total transaction of $746,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,577,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.39, for a total transaction of $529,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,550 shares in the company, valued at $8,280,994.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 979,500 shares of company stock worth $120,599,006. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on SWAV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ShockWave Medical from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.14.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

