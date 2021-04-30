Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 11,986 Shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,986 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.94% of Intrepid Potash worth $12,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter worth $574,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Intrepid Potash by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 596,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,398,000 after purchasing an additional 372,667 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $768,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 316.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. 30.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Intrepid Potash from $11.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Shares of NYSE:IPI opened at $32.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.24 million, a P/E ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.48 and its 200 day moving average is $22.85. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $39.19.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.62 million. Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

