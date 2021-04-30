Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 20,780 Shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 785,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 20,780 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.39% of Culp worth $12,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CULP. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Culp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,589,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Culp by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 531,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 189,251 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Culp by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 545,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 112,657 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Culp by 154.2% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 174,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 105,930 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Culp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CULP opened at $14.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $176.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.23. Culp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.17.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Culp had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $79.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Culp, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other Culp news, Chairman Franklin N. Saxon sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $31,569.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

