Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 24,263 Shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,074,109 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,263 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.87% of KVH Industries worth $12,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in KVH Industries by 271.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in KVH Industries by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in KVH Industries by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of KVH Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $676,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of KVH Industries from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other KVH Industries news, SVP Felise Feingold sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $29,923.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,976.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $50,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 884,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,945,281.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 37,489 shares of company stock worth $3,255,866. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ KVHI opened at $13.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 0.81. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.90.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $44.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.07 million. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 8.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

