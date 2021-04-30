Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 29,581 Shares of BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,242,880 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,581 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 8.41% of BankFinancial worth $10,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in BankFinancial during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of BankFinancial by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in BankFinancial by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in BankFinancial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BankFinancial by 460.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 44,378 shares during the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BFIN. TheStreet lowered shares of BankFinancial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

NASDAQ:BFIN opened at $10.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. BankFinancial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.16. The company has a market capitalization of $152.24 million, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.60.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). BankFinancial had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 5.84%. Research analysts predict that BankFinancial Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. BankFinancial’s payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

About BankFinancial

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

