Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 42,914 Shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,273,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 42,914 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.63% of Chimerix worth $10,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 234.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 101,287 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Chimerix in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chimerix by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,956,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,110,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

CMRX stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.85. The firm has a market cap of $770.25 million, a P/E ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.88. Chimerix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $11.57.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a negative net margin of 321.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Chimerix from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.96.

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

