Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 50,988 Shares of GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,355,908 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 50,988 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.53% of GasLog worth $12,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLOG. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in GasLog by 2,417.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,873 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of GasLog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in GasLog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in GasLog by 14.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in GasLog by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 50,634 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 15,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLOG opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average of $4.40. The stock has a market cap of $556.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.34. GasLog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $192.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.82 million. GasLog had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that GasLog Ltd. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio is 68.97%.

GLOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Clarkson Capital cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.80 price objective (up from $5.50) on shares of GasLog in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

About GasLog

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. The company provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 1, 2020, it operated a fleet of 25 LNG carriers.

