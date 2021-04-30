Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 6,189 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 377,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,189 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.31% of Upwork worth $13,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Upwork by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Upwork by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $182,260.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,495.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $66,022.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,787,612.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,604 shares of company stock valued at $13,253,281 in the last quarter. 25.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $46.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.85 and a 200-day moving average of $39.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Upwork Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $63.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.76 and a beta of 2.15.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $106.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.34 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. Upwork’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPWK shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Upwork from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.78.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

