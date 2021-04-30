Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 8,833 Shares of Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 475,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,833 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.79% of Stratus Properties worth $12,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Stratus Properties by 214.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 12,088 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Stratus Properties by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 533,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,596,000 after purchasing an additional 12,825 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Stratus Properties by 295.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Stratus Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STRS stock opened at $35.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Stratus Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $37.36.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.15 million during the quarter.

About Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, operation, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Austin, Texas. The company operates through two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

