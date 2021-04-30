Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,455 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.58% of CTO Realty Growth worth $11,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 5.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 440.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $53.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $316.24 million, a PE ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.81. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.51.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $18.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.36 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $15.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 million. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 181.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

