Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:INDL) Shares Bought by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:INDL) by 138.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,112 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC owned about 1.03% of Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
INDL stock opened at $45.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.59. Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $51.14.
Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares Company Profile
