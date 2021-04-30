Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Upgraded by Macquarie to Neutral

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DISCA. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Discovery from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group raised Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.48.

Shares of DISCA opened at $37.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery has a 1 year low of $18.56 and a 1 year high of $78.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.95.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Discovery will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $15,147,183.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,546,872.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 393,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $16,944,477.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,297,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,798,808.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344 over the last three months. 5.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 232.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

