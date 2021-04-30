DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Issues Earnings Results

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%.

DISH traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.79. 5,493,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,637,215. DISH Network has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $45.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00.

Get DISH Network alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DISH shares. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of DISH Network in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.10.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 53.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.