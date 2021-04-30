DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) PT Raised to $56.00

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.31% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

Shares of DISH opened at $45.05 on Friday. DISH Network has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $45.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.18.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.17. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that DISH Network will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in DISH Network during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in DISH Network during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

