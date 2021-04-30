Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DVCR) Short Interest Update

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DVCR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:DVCR opened at $3.75 on Friday. Diversicare Healthcare Services has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $4.29. The stock has a market cap of $26.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 375.38 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.41.

Get Diversicare Healthcare Services alerts:

Diversicare Healthcare Services (OTCMKTS:DVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $119.52 million for the quarter. Diversicare Healthcare Services had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 0.05%.

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc provides post-acute care services to skilled nursing centers, patients, and residents primarily in the Southeast, Midwest, and Southwest United States. The company offers skilled nursing health care services, including nutrition, recreational therapy, social, housekeeping, and laundry services; the delivery of ancillary medical services at the nursing centers; rehabilitation therapy services, such as audiology, speech, occupational, and physical therapies; and medical supplies, nutritional support, infusion therapies, and related clinical services.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Diversicare Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversicare Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.