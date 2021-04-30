Diversified Gas & Oil PLC Announces Dividend of $0.04 (LON:DGOC)

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (LON:DGOC) announced a dividend on Friday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

DGOC stock opened at GBX 122.40 ($1.60) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.02, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Diversified Gas & Oil has a 1-year low of GBX 91.15 ($1.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 131 ($1.71). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 112.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 113.96. The firm has a market cap of £866.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.95.

Diversified Gas & Oil Company Profile

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

