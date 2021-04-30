Diversified Gas & Oil PLC Announces Dividend of $0.04 (LON:DGOC)

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (LON:DGOC) announced a dividend on Friday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
DGOC stock opened at GBX 122.40 ($1.60) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.02, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Diversified Gas & Oil has a 1-year low of GBX 91.15 ($1.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 131 ($1.71). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 112.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 113.96. The firm has a market cap of £866.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.95.
Diversified Gas & Oil Company Profile
