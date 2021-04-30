Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.25.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,323,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,410 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 143,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 8,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,640,000. Institutional investors own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHC opened at $4.46 on Friday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. Analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.05%.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

