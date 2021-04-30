DNotes (NOTE) Trading Up 26.5% This Week

DNotes (CURRENCY:NOTE) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Over the last week, DNotes has traded up 26.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DNotes coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DNotes has a total market capitalization of $22,629.08 and $66,686.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DNotes alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000030 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DNotes Profile

DNotes (NOTE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 155,043,262 coins and its circulating supply is 135,043,262 coins. DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DNotes is https://reddit.com/r/DNotes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DNotes’ official website is dnotescoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

Buying and Selling DNotes

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DNotes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DNotes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DNotes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DNotes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DNotes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.