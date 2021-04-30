Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Shares Gap Up to $50.41

Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $50.41, but opened at $54.00. Docebo shares last traded at $53.54, with a volume of 6,965 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DCBO shares. Scotiabank began coverage on Docebo in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Docebo in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Docebo from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Docebo in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Docebo from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.43.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.70.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Docebo Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Docebo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,294,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 4th quarter worth $3,453,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Docebo during the fourth quarter valued at $1,665,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,205,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,510,000.

Docebo Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

