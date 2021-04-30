Dock Price Tops $0.11 (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 30th. One Dock coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dock has traded 35.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dock has a total market cap of $77.12 million and approximately $17.64 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00065646 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00073116 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00019498 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00070252 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.42 or 0.00759701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.23 or 0.00094178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About Dock

Dock (CRYPTO:DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 853,145,435 coins and its circulating supply is 686,421,088 coins. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io . The official website for Dock is dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Buying and Selling Dock

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

