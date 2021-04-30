DogeCash (DOGEC) Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 30th. During the last seven days, DogeCash has traded up 67% against the dollar. DogeCash has a total market capitalization of $2.10 million and $2,068.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DogeCash coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000260 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00035797 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 60.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001622 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002974 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 38% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About DogeCash

DOGEC is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 14,780,285 coins. DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io . The official message board for DogeCash is steemit.com/@dogecash . DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DogeCash™ is a project where people from every corner of the world work together towards a common goal: Developing an ecosystem of services backed by a top-notch cryptocurrency that belongs not only to a few but, to every single investor involved. “

DogeCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogeCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DogeCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

