Dogeswap (DOGES) 24 Hour Volume Hits $15,777.00

Dogeswap (CURRENCY:DOGES) traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. During the last seven days, Dogeswap has traded 34% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dogeswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $131.47 or 0.00227299 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogeswap has a total market capitalization of $2.63 million and $15,777.00 worth of Dogeswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00063321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $164.74 or 0.00284829 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $621.36 or 0.01074309 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00026542 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.21 or 0.00704046 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,845.70 or 1.00013381 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Dogeswap Profile

Dogeswap’s total supply is 20,000 coins. Dogeswap’s official Twitter account is @dogeswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dogeswap’s official website is doge-finance.com

Dogeswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogeswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogeswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogeswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

