Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,624 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $22,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $563,208,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Dollar General by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,501,000 after acquiring an additional 914,802 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $167,721,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its position in Dollar General by 24.8% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,353,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,658,000 after acquiring an additional 467,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,193,000 after acquiring an additional 299,137 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DG opened at $214.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.60. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $172.66 and a twelve month high of $225.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DG shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.50.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

