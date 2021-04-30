Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $51.84

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$51.84 and traded as high as C$57.90. Dollarama shares last traded at C$57.66, with a volume of 390,233 shares.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOL. TD Securities raised their price target on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. CIBC increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$68.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,033.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$54.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$51.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.0503 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.89%.

In related news, Director Gregory David sold 12,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.74, for a total value of C$668,872.80. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 68,754 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.06, for a total value of C$3,922,828.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,131,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$64,544,371.78. Insiders sold a total of 93,854 shares of company stock valued at $5,341,419 over the last quarter.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

