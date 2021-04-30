Domino’s Pizza, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.94 (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.94 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Domino’s Pizza has raised its dividend by 69.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $415.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $379.45 and a 200-day moving average of $380.91. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $435.58. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on DPZ. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.50.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

