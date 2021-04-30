Domino’s Pizza, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.94 (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.94 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
Domino’s Pizza has raised its dividend by 69.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of DPZ stock opened at $415.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $379.45 and a 200-day moving average of $380.91. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $435.58. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.
Several research firms recently commented on DPZ. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.50.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
