Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%.

DPZ traded up $6.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $422.34. 729,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,026. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $379.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.91. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $435.58. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.29%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DPZ shares. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.68.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

