Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Increased to $450.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $405.00 to $450.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens cut Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $428.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $425.75.

DPZ traded up $11.27 on Friday, reaching $427.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,608. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $435.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $379.45 and a 200-day moving average of $380.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. As a group, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

