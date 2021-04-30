Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Raised to $435.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $390.00 to $435.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 2.98% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DPZ. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Argus cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.68.
Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded up $6.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $422.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,608. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $435.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $379.45 and a 200-day moving average of $380.91. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 118.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 446.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
