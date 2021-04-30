Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Raised to $435.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $390.00 to $435.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 2.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DPZ. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Argus cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.68.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded up $6.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $422.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,608. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $435.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $379.45 and a 200-day moving average of $380.91. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. Equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 118.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 446.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

